Nairobi: Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan, former senior executive of Balaji Telefilms, who had been missing in Kenya since July, has been killed, a close aide of Kenyan President William Ruto has claimed.

Khan and his friend another Indian Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai went missing along with a local taxi driver Nicodemus Mwania from Mombasa Road in July. Khan and Kidwai were part of the Kenya Kwanza digital campaign team.

In his Facebook post, Kenya President’s aide Dennis Itumbi, who is also a journalist, hinted that Kenya’s disbanded DCI unit was behind the killing. He wrote that the Special Service Unit (SSU), a group notorious for several extrajudicial killings had facilitated the disappearances of Khan and Kidwai.

Describing the disappearance of the Indian duo, Itumbi wrote “the two were in a cab that was blocked by the rogue DCI unit. The duo along with their taxi driver Mwania were dragged to another car and killed in a container ( Itumbi calls it a killer waiting bay - a container used to kill Kenyans at the police stations in the past).”

He further wrote, “After three days, the trio were put in a vehicle and sent towards Aberdares, over 150 kms from the capital Nairobi.”

According to local media, President William Ruto has ordered the disbandment of the Special Service Unit after the two Indians went missing. The Kenyan government suspected that the SSU might have been involved.

(With agency inputs)