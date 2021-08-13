Forbes List of America's Richest Self Made Women Includes 5 Indian Origin Ladies

Five women of Indian descent have received rare honours. Indo-American women have been named to the latest Forbes list of US Richest Self Made Women.

Arista Network CEO Jayashree Ullal is ranked 16th on the list with $ 1.7 billion in assets, while Syntel IT co-founder Neerja Sethi is ranked 26th with $ 1 billion in assets.Confluents co-founder Neha Narkhade is ranked 29th and 39th with $ 925 million and Ginkgo Bioworks co-founder Reshma Shetty with $ 750 million. Indra Nooyi, the current CEO of PepsiCo, is ranked 91st on the Forbes list with $ 290 million in assets.