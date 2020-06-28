Five new militia divisions which included former members of a Mount Everest Olympic torch relay team and fighters from a mixed martial arts club, came for inspection at Lhasa on June 15, according to a report by a Chinese state media.

The report said that China had reinforced its troops near the Indian border with mountain climbers and martial arts fighters before the clash in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh.

The state's broadcaster CCTV showed footage of hundreds of new troops lining up in the Tibetan capital.

Meanwhile, new satellite images of the Galwan Valley show that China has built some structures overlooking the Galwan River that were not present earlier in June. The top military officials from India and China agreed to "peacefully resolve the situation along the LAC." But China is showing a different picture. Chinese fighter aircraft and helicopter activities upped along the LAC and now India deployed its Akash air defence system in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

Su-30MKIs, Apache attack helicopters, and Boeing CH-47 Chinook are patrolling the skies along the LAC. All the surveillance gaps have been plugged and the air defence system is sure to boost Indian firepower along LAC. Akash Missiles, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are extremely powerful and can be fired from a tank or a wheeled truck.

Chinese reports also said that PLAAF choppers have been flying very close to the Indian LAC in the sectors including the Daulat Beg Oldie sector, Galwan valley near Patrolling Point 14, Patrolling Point 15, Patrolling Point 17 and Hot Springs area along with the Pangong Tso and Finger area.

The clash that took place between Indian and Chinese troops on the night of 15-16 June at Galwan area killed 20 Indian soldiers. China has not confirmed the casualties on its side. It's estimated that around 35-45 Chinese have died in the clash.