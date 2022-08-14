Cairo: At least 41 people were killed and 55 others were injured in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza on Sunday, officials said. As per reports, an electrical fire broke out just as 5,000 people gathered at the Coptic Abu Sifin church before 9 a.m. for Sunday Mass, security sources told Reuters.

The fire blocked an entrance to the church located in the Imbaba neighbourhood, which resulted in a stampede among the worshippers, they said, adding that most of those killed were children. Dozens are thought to be injured. The exact cause of the fire is not clear. Meanwhile, a team has been rushed to the scene to investigate the cause of the blaze.

“People were gathering on the third and fourth floor, and we saw smoke coming from the second floor. People rushed to go down the stairs and stared falling on top of each other,” said Yasir Munir, a worshipper at the church told Reuters.

“Then we heard a bang and sparks and fire coming out of the window,” he said, saying he and his daughter were on the ground floor and able to escape.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi offered his condolences to the affected families.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the families of the innocent victims that have passed on to be with their Lord in one of his houses of worship,” said Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a tweet.

وأتقدم بخالص التعازي لأسر الضحايا الأبرياء الذين انتقلوا لجوار ربهم في بيت من بيوته التي يُعبد بها ٢/٢ — Abdelfattah Elsisi (@AlsisiOfficial) August 14, 2022

Coptic Christians make up at least 10 million of Egypt's 103 million people.

(With inputs from news agencies)