Doha: Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is facing charges of money laundering and hate speech in India, has arrived in Qatar upon invitation. The FIFA World Cup is set to begin in Qatar on Monday at the Al Bayt Stadium.

According to the Al Arabiya News tweet which quoted Faisal Alhajri, a presenter at the Qatari state-owned sports channel Alkass as saying, Naik will deliver religious lectures to Qatar players during the football tournament.



“Preacher Sheikh Zakir Naik is present in Qatar during the World Cup and will give many religious lectures throughout the tournament,” Faisal Alhajri tweeted on Saturday.

الداعيه الشيخ ذاكر نايك يتواجد في قطر خلال فترة كأس العالم وسيقدم العديد من المحاضرات الدينية طوال المونديال 👏🏻#ذاكر_نايك pic.twitter.com/Tz9gnU6c4N — فيصل الهاجري (@Faisal_Alhajri0) November 19, 2022

A few months ago, the Centre banned the Zakir Naik-founded Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) for five years. In its notification, the Home Ministry said Zakir Naik was found to be delivering objectionable speeches and he has been praising known terrorists.

“Naik has also been further inspiring the Muslim youth and terrorists in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts,” the notification stated.

One of the most popular Islamic Scholars of our time Dr Zakir Naik has reached #Qatar for the #FIFAWorldCup !#Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/WJWCXascSj — Zain Khan (@ZKhanOfficial) November 19, 2022

In 2016, when the Centre pressed money laundering charges against the Islamic preacher, he was on a Malaysia tour. The then Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad allowed Zakir Naik to stay back in the country and later he was granted permanent residency by the Malaysian government.

Also Read: On World Cup 2022 Eve, FIFA Chief Infantino Defends Qatar, Accuses West of Hypocrisy

