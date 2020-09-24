In a bizarre incident, a politician in Mexico has been accused of putting fake attendance during a Zoom meeting by using a photograph. Mexico City congresswoman Valentina Batres Guadarrama was caught on camera when she tried to sneak out of the meeting while putting an impression that she is still there.

According to a media report, Guadarrama of Morena party had been attending a virtual session of Congress on Friday when she appeared to exit the call. However, the move was not properly executed. She seemed to be moving behind the picture as her colleagues watched the video in shock.

According to Ladbible, the Zoom meeting was recorded and Jorge Gavino, deputy of the local Democratic Revolution Party, shared the footage on Twitter with a biting caption. "I was thinking you were paying a lot of attention to my speech, until I realised that your attentive look was a photograph," he wrote.

The video went viral instantly and garnered lots of reactions.

Guadarrama in a social media poster later said, "My lack of knowledge of digital tools made me make a mistake. I put up a wallpaper that showed my frozen image. I stopped for a second to request technical help at home."

"If you can see in the full video you can see that during the session I appear moving and making various gestures and movements," she added.

Have a look at the video: