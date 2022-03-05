UP Farmer in UAE Gets Lucky, Wins Lottery Worth Crores in Abu Dhabi Draw

Abu Dhabi: A 39-year-old Indian technician based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has won the whopping amount of 12 million Dirham (Rs 24,89,67,379) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Mohammed Sameer Alan, the winner of the draw received a huge reward after his ticket number 273166 was drawn in the lucky draw. Sameer, who is from Uttar Pradesh and was doing farming in India, stated that he will invest some of his earnings in farming in Uttar Pradesh of India.

"I come from a large family. My father drove a rickshaw. He supported us with the earnings from his rickshaw driving. We didn't have a lot of money. In 2004, I came to Dubai in the hopes of changing our fortunes. I began with a salary of 600 Dirham (Rs 12,495). I learned and improved my skills throughout time. Right now, I'm working as a technician for automatic sliding doors and earn Dh3,300," said Sameer.

The other seven winners are also from India. Ajith Variyath won the second prize money of Dirham 1 million (Rs 2,07,39,522), while Periyasamy Visvanathan won the third prize money of Dirham 500,000 (Rs 1,03,68,495), Karinatt Peethambaran Praneesh won the fourth prize money of Dirham 250,000 (Rs 51,84,247), Ajmal Shanavas won the fifth prize money of Dirham 100,000 (Rs 20,73,113) was won by Ajmal Shanavas, sixth prize money of Dirham 80,000 (Rs 16,58,429) won by Sooraj Meethale Purayil, and the seventh prize money of Dirham 50,000 (Rs 10,36,601) went to Shamseer Mon.