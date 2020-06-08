WASHINGTON: Following George Floyd's death which led to violent protests in the US, another such incident came to the fore, this time from Fairfax city in Virginia. However, in this case, the victim is 'alive and resting'.

Fairfax County Police arrested one of its own officers for kneeling on a black man to the point where the victim is heard yelling 'I can't breathe'.

The incident took place on Friday when white officer, Tyler Timberlake, deployed his stun gun on a Black man who was seen walking away from him. The victim in the video footage looked disturbed.

The man falls on the ground as the officer leans with his knee on his back. He deploys the stun gun on him again and now his face is down on the ground. Other cops join in pushing him and then forecefully handcuffs him.

At one point, the victim yells, "I can't breathe."

The whole incident was recorded at the officer's body camera, the footage of which was showed at a press conference by Fairfax County Police Department on Saturday night releasing details surrounding the arrest of one of the department's own officers. He has been working with the department for eight years.

Timberlake faces three counts of assault and battery. He faces up to 36 months of incarceration. The other officers are also relieved from the duty pending investigation.

According to a media report, the county's Chief of Police, Colonel Edwin C. Roessler Jr., said the man "is alive and resting at home with his family."

Roessler also says Timberlake, an eight-year veteran of the department, has been relieved of duty. Other officers who were present have also been relieved of duty pending the result of both criminal and administrative investigations.

It was on May 25 that African-American George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in US. “Please, I can't breathe,” were Floyd's last words and have become a clarion call for the 'Black Lives Matter' protesters demanding action against police brutality.

