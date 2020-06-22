Social Media is the platform where most of the folks share some of the interesting things. On the other hand, we never know whether the news shared by them is true or fake. But, no worries! There are some sites which track the fake news and make the user aware of actual truth. Now, a post accompanied by many images showing two suns appeared in the sky at a time on the borders of the US and Canada is doing rounds in the social media.

Let us know what is the truth behind the appearance of two suns in the sky. Hunter's Moon is a natural phenomenon that appears at sunrise, it happens when the sunlight encounters ice crystals in the atmosphere; the sun reflects on the crystals pool and gives an illusion like another sun. Hunter's Moon is also known as Blood Moon and it refers to full moon that appears during the month of October. Sometimes there is a chance of three suns appearing in the sky and this phenomenon is called the Anthelion Phenomenon.

According to a folklore, Hunter's Moon has got the name as it coincided with the time to go hunting in preparation for winter. When the moon is completely covered by the earth’s shadow then only some portions of light beams are able to reach it; the moon turns a shade of red and it appears just like blood, hence the name Blood Moon. Since it looks rather sinister with its red color, it is also called Hunter’s Moon. Hunter's Moon depends on Harvest Moon which is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox.

People have been sharing this post thinking that it truly a second sun and they are passing conclusions that another sun existed in the universe but for some reason, hidden by the space agencies. In 2015, these kinds of photos emerged and now similar photos resurfaced online as solar eclipse took place on June 21st.

There is no truth in the appearance of two suns and this can also be another phenomenon called a Parhelion, an atmospheric optical phenomenon that consists of a bright spot on one or both sides of the sun.