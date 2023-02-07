Fact Check: Old Photo Of Dog Sitting In Rubble Spreads After Turkey Earthquake

Rescuers in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria searching through rubble in a bid to pull out survivors a day after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 4,500 people and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region on Monday. Several photographs of the quake-affected regions of Turkey and Syria started floating around the Internet.

One such picture is that of a dog sitting amidst the rubble with a hand extended outside. This photo of the dog sitting in the rubble was shown as that of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. As per Fact Check sources on Twitter, the picture was used in an article titled ‘Preparing a Home With Pets for a Natural Disaster’ and is not related to the earthquake disaster in Turkey. Several old photos of dogs walking through the rubble are also Offers of help from search-and-rescue teams to medical supplies and money poured in from dozens of countries, including India, the European Union, and NATO.

Meanwhile, offers of help from search-and-rescue teams to medical supplies and money poured in from dozens of countries including India, the European Union, and NATO.

Also Read: India To Provide Help to Earthquake-affected People in Turkey: PM Modi