Facebook and Twitter have taken down a video spreading misinformation about COVID-19 cure that was shared by Donald Trump. The US President shared a series of tweets on the micro-blogging site in defense of a disproved use of malaria drug as a treatment for COVID-19. Defending his decision, Trump during a White House briefing said that, "I think they're very respected doctors they believed in the drug.”

A Twitter spokesperson said that, "Tweets with the video are in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We are taking action in line with our policy."

According to The Washington Post, the video shows a group of doctors claiming that masks and lockdowns were not needed to stop the disease. Facebook removed this video on Monday. Before it was removed, more than 14 million people watched. The doctors also said that the use of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that has not been proved effective against COVID-19.

Soon after the video was deleted from Facebook, Donald Trump tweeted a couple of clips of the video; The post said that the US President also shared 14 tweets defending the use of hydroxychloroquine.

Twitter has started acting against the tweets made by the US president as he is not following the rules of Twitter. In June, a tweet was hidden in which Trump threatened to use serious force against protestors in Washington.

Twitter also removed a tweet from Donald Trump Jr, labeling one version of the video as "must-see" and temporarily preventing him from tweeting.

The United States is one of the worst-hit nations by the novel coronavirus. The cases are increasing week over week in 30 states including the Northeast and Midwest states. Donald Trump during a press briefing said that the United States may provide a vaccine for the COVID-19 to other countries when it is ready. Trump's government plant to make a vaccine available by the end of the year or the beginning of 2021. Currently, there are 4.43 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the US whereas 151K died due to COVID-19 infection.