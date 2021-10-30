Facebook to Shell Out Whopping Compensation for Leaking Users' Data to Third Party

Seoul: The South Korean government's personal information privacy watchdog suggested on Friday that Facebook's operator pay each of the 181 users seeking damages for their personal information being shared with third parties without their agreement 300,000 won ($256.70).

The Personal Information Protection Commission's (PIPC) dispute mediation panel made the suggestion to Meta Platforms in order to resolve a disagreement between the operator and Korean Facebook users over the platform's breach of personal data. This is in relation to the May 2012 and June 2018 breach.

As per the details shared by the watchdog back in November, between May 2012 and June 2018, Facebook transmitted personal data of at least 3.3 million of its total 18 million Korean users to third parties without their consent. This was an invasion of privacy. Facebook even shared the details regarding the list of friends of these users.

Facebook already paid a fine of 6.7 billion won for the privacy law violations. But this time they will have to pay the users.

PIPC proposed an arbitration agreement in which Meta would pay each of the 181 users who joined the collection action $300,000 in monetary compensation and give them access to the material they requested. According to the dispute resolution panel, over 10,000 third-party app developers obtained access to the personal information of local Facebook users without the individuals' knowledge or consent.