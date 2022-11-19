Explosion in Residential Building of Russia’s Island Sakhalin Leaves Nine Dead

Nov 19, 2022, 20:10 IST
Moscow: Nine people were found dead after a gas cylinder exploded in an apartment building on the island of Sakhalin in Russia on Saturday, the local authorities said.  

According to media reports, there were four children among those who were killed in the blast in a five-story residential building. The explosion took place in the early hours as per Moscow time. 

Authorities said rescue teams are trying to recover bodies from the debris of the apartment building. 

(With inputs from agencies)


