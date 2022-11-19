Explosion in Residential Building of Russia’s Island Sakhalin Leaves Nine Dead

Moscow: Nine people were found dead after a gas cylinder exploded in an apartment building on the island of Sakhalin in Russia on Saturday, the local authorities said.

According to media reports, there were four children among those who were killed in the blast in a five-story residential building. The explosion took place in the early hours as per Moscow time.

Authorities said rescue teams are trying to recover bodies from the debris of the apartment building.

Власти Сахалинской области приобретут жилье всем пострадавшим от взрыва газа в жилой пятиэтажке в поселке Тымовское. Об этом глава региона Валерий Лимаренко сообщил в эфире телеканала "Россия-24":https://t.co/gDkKd0ToXs pic.twitter.com/2EsCZ60bhU — ТАСС (@tass_agency) November 19, 2022

(With inputs from agencies)