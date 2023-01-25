Ex-Minister Fawad Chaudhry Alleges Pak Govt Plotted to Arrest Imran Khan, Arrested 

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry was arrested by the police on Wednesday after he publicly criticised the Shehbaz Sharif government for plotting to arrest former PM Imran Khan.

Chaudhry, who is a close aide of Imran Khan, was arrested at his home near Thokar Niyaz Baig in Lahore after a complaint was filed against the former information minister by the secretary of the Election Commission, Umar Hameed, Geo News reported.

Confirming the news of the arrest of Chaudhry, PTI leader Farrukh Habib tweeted the ‘imported’ (Shehbaz Sharif) government has gone berserk.

“This imported government has gone berserk,” Habib tweeted.

Police taking Fawad ch to Islamabad by set a siding Lahore high court orders. I was only try to remind police about Lahore high court orders but they forcefully taken him to ISB. Seems police obeying orders of some one more power full then courts. pic.twitter.com/A4vuNG6Ryf — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) January 25, 2023

Former information minister is expected to be produced in a court in Islamabad for police remand. Ahead of Chaudhry’s arrest and amid rumours of the government's alleged plan to arrest Imran Khan, hundreds of PTI workers started gathering outside Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Tuesday night.

We strongly demand to #ReleaseFawadCh.

Fawad Chaudhry's only fault is that he is a patriotic Pakistani and he is not a thief.

These crooks know that they can't beat Imran Khan that's why they are running away from the elections.#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن pic.twitter.com/eHsrMA0qne — 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@KaliwalYam) January 25, 2023

Notably, the general elections in Pakistan will likely happen after August, however, PTI chief Imran Khan who was ousted through a no-confidence vote in April 2021, has been demanding for early polls.

