Amid global condemnation of Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine on Thursday and reports of Indian nationals stuck in the crisis-hit country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin tonight, news agency ANI reported citing sources. Earlier today, Ukraine’s envoy to India Dr. Igor Polikha sought PM Modi’s intervention in the ongoing crisis and urged him to start a dialogue with Russia. While urging PM Modi to intervene in the matter, he said, “We urge PM Modi to immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and our President Volodymyr Zelensky.”

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) pic.twitter.com/9lvHMRi1bT — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting to discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis. During the day, PM Modi met Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and ways to reduce the impact of rising crude oil prices.

As the Indian nationals are stranded in Ukraine due to the closure of airspace owing to the shelling of Russian troops deep inside the country, the Ministry of External Affairs held a series of high-level meetings. Sources say the MEA is making contingency plans in view of the Ukraine airspace closure while the alternate evacuation routes are being considered for Indian nationals residing in the crisis-hit country. In the meantime, the Embassy of India in Hungary has dispatched a team to the border post-Zohanyi to provide assistance to facilitate the exit of Indians in Ukraine.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has asked the Indian nationals to remain safe and calm and follow its advisories. The Mission officials have asked Indians to not venture out unless necessary and stressed on carrying their documents at all times. Partha Satpathy, Ambassador of India in Ukraine said that the Embassy of India in Kyiv continues to operate round the clock and will do so till every Indian is evacuated.