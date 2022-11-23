European Parliament Declares Russia State Sponsor of Terrorism 

Amid the uninterrupted firing of missiles from Moscow on multiple locations in Ukraine, the European Parliament delared Russia a ‘state sponsor’ of terrorism.

The European lawmakers overwhelmingly backed the resolution on Wednesday with 494 members voting in favour, 58 against and 44 abstaining. The resolution called Russia a state sponsor of terrorism for its invasion of and actions in Ukraine.

“The deliberate attacks and atrocities committed by Russian forces and their proxies against civilians in Ukraine, the destruction of civilian infrastructure and other serious violations of international and humanitarian law amount to acts of terror and constitute war crimes,” a press release from the European Parliament stated.

The declaration is largely seen as a symbolic condemnation of Russia’s bombing on Ukrainian cities. It is said the decision of the European Parliament has no legal framework from the European Union to support their resolution.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the vote, saying, “Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable.” Zelenskyy has continuously been claiming Russia is targeting their civilians with its missile strikes on energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters.

EP Plenary has 🗳️voted and declared 🇷🇺 Russia a state sponsor of terrorism 🎥Watch & download the video of the vote: https://t.co/rtimidIhST pic.twitter.com/QGfwl6u9pt — European Parliament Audiovisual Service (@europarlAV) November 23, 2022

It may be noted here that the U.S. State Department has so far avoid labelling Russia as a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’. It only has named four countries as ‘state sponsors of terrorism — Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria.

