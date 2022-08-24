Elon Musk's Girl Friend Auctions Tesla Chief's Old Pics

Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne shared throwback pictures when both Gwynne and Musk were dating each other and put them for auction, according to reports. Gwynne and Musk were in their 20s and they dated for a year. Gwynne now 48 has put the pictures for auction to fund her son's education.

She termed her relationship with Elon Musk as "sweet" but wasn't "extremely affectionate". She said that their relationship ended when Elon moved to Palo Alto in 1995. It was there that he started dating his first wife Justine Wilson. "We met in the fall of 1994. I was a junior and he was a senior. We were in the same dorm and we worked together," Gwynne said.

"He was very intense, very focused on his studies. Back then he was always talking about electric cars. He was definitely going somewhere. He just saw school as a stepping stone," she added.

A total of eighteen photos of Elon Musk are up for auction. A signed birthday card from Elon given to Jennifer Gwynne on her birthday is for purchase on RR Auction.