Elon Musk Sexually Harassed Air Hostess, Says Report

Air Hostess accused SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk of sexually harassing her on a flight. Reports claim that the incident took place in 2016 and she was reportedly paid $2,50,000 to remain silent on the matter in the year 2018.

According to the reports, "The incident is alleged in a declaration signed by a friend of the attendant and prepared in support of her claim. The details in this story are drawn from the declaration as well as other documents, including email correspondence and other records shared with Insider by the friend."

The air hostess has told her friend that Musk asked her to come to his room during a flight for a full-body massage in the year 2016. She said in her declaration, that when she came to his room, she found him "completely naked except for a sheet covering the lower half of his body."

During the massage, the declaration said, Musk "exposed his genitals" and then "touched her and offered to buy her a horse if she would 'do more'".

When asked for a comment, Musk told Insider, "There is a lot more to this story."

He further added, "If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light."

