Earthquake Shakes Indonesia, No Tsunami Alerts Issued

A strong undersea earthquake shook western Indonesia Monday morning. But there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

The magnitude 6.0 earthquake was centred 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Singkil, a coastal district in Aceh province at a depth of 48 kilometers (30 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

No tsunami alert was issued by Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

