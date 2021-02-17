Sheikha Latifa, the daughter of Dubai's ruler said that she was held captive against her will in a barricaded villa. In a recorded video, she said that, "I'm a hostage and this villa has been converted into a jail." The video was published by the BBC as a part of a Panorama programme airing on Tuesday.

She further added that, "There are five policemen outside and two policewomen inside the house. Every day I am worried about my safety and my life."

She said that, "I don't want to be a hostage in this jail villa. I just want to be free. All the windows are barred shut, I can't open any window." The 35-year-old lady said that she was making the video in the bathroom of the villa, because it was the only room she could lock herself into.

Sheikha Latifa was not seen in public since she attempted to escape from the Emirate by sea in March 2018. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum the father of Latifa is vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a constituent. We don't know the exact date of the video when it was recorded.

Britain said on Wednesay that it wanted to know whether she is still alive or not after the video came out. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News television: "Given what we've just seen, I think people would just at a human level want to see that she's alive and well, of course, I think that's a natural instinct and we would certainly welcome that."