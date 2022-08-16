London: Members of a royal family commuting in a metro is unheard of, right. But, this Dubai crown prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has proved that royals can also live like a normal person.

Recently, Sheikh Hamdan, who is popularly known as Fazza, caught the attention of social media after photos of him travelling with his friend in the London tube went viral. The royal family member posted a video of himself with his friend whom he addressed as Badr inside a crowded London metro train. He was in London with his family and friends for a vacation.

Fazza has been uploading pictures on his official Instagram handle of him travellin in London. One of the pictures shows him travelling in the London Underground, mostly used by commoners. However, in another video that was shared on social media Fazza was seen clicking pictures with Dubai residents living in London.

In the now-viral photo, the Crown Prince can be seen standing in the middle of a crowded London Tube compartment with his friend unbeknownst to the fellow passengers of the train. The future Dubai ruler has 14.5 million Instagram followers.

“We’ve got a long way to go and Badr is already bored,” the Dubai Crown Prince said in the caption of the post shared almost a week ago.

After returning from the UK last week, Fazza also met Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakim, a delivery driver who went viral after a video surfaced on social media where Ghafoor was seen removing concrete blocks from the road. Fazza said Ghafoor was a role model for all.

An honor to meet you Abdul Ghafoor, a true example to be followed. pic.twitter.com/eRQ0nuYAZF — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) August 11, 2022



Fazza has been Crown Prince of Dubai since 2008. He is the son of Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He is also the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.