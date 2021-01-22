Dr. Mohan Reddy Patalolla Appointed As A New President Of TTA

Telangana American Telugu Association (TTA) announces New Executive Committee & Board of Directors for the Year 2021-2022, the new leadership effective from January 17th, 2021with the election of Dr. Mohan Reddy Patalolla as President, Vamshi Reddy as President Elect, Suresh Venkannagari as Executive Vice President, Srinivasa Manapragada as General Secretary, Kavitha Reddy as Joint Secretary, Pawan Ravva as Treasurer, Hari Tallapalli as Joint Treasurer, Venkat Gaddam as Executive Director, Venkat Aekka as National Executive Coordinator, Naveen Goli as the IVP, Dr. Narasimhareddy Donthireddy as the Media and Communication Director, Madhavi Soleti as Ethics Committee Coordinator, Dr. Dwarakanath Reddy (India co-ordinator)and twenty Board of Directors sworn in the presence of the Founder of the Telangana American Telugu Association, Dr. Pailla Malla Reddy, Advisory Chair, Dr. Vijayapal Reddy and Co-Chair Dr. Haranath Policherla.



Dr. Mohan Patalolla Dr. Pailla Malla Reddy



TTA, the utmost prestigious and well reputed organization across the world; mainly in North America and India has bagged many great achievements from the inception. TTA With the motif “TELUGU KALALA THOTA TELANGANA SEVALA KOTA” serving the needy in many events in the community like Food drives, Education webinars, Immigration seminars and also legal help in domestic violence. The founder member of the TTA, Dr. Pailla Malla Reddy shared his thoughts on the swearing ceremony. Due to the pandemic situation our very own people suffered. The demands were escalated in unprecedented situations throughout the world. We were worried about Telangana and Telugu communities. We as an advisory committee felt it’s the time to take the immediate key decisions for the well being of Telugu and Telangana community as needed.The moment we thought about the dynamic President to the organization to steer the organization to serve for the community, Advisory Council unanimously voted to Dr. Mohan Patalolla who always forefront in the challenges. The fellow advisors Dr. Vijayapal Reddy and Dr. HaranathPolicherlaechoed with the founder and congratulated the New President.

It was a vibrant moment with the announcement of the President, new EC and theBoard of Directors. The Newly elected President Dr. Mohan Reddy Patalolla from New Jersey has been serving the organization from the inception as founding member and also advisory member. Dr. Patlolla seniority and vast experience has accounted for his thrust in serving the community with his agenda in forthcoming days. Mainly, foster the Telangana culture for the next generation through hosting and celebrating Telugu festivals across the country, protecting our communities in the most vulnerable times by forming a task force and a 1-800 emergency hotline as a first-line response, enhancing community service outreach through offering immigration services, domestic violence legal assistance, and food drives, design and implement a career preparation program for Telangana students to break into information technology, business entrepreneurship, and stem fields, expand the TTA Seva Days 2021 to improve access to primary health and educational services in Telangana villages, conduct a Bi-annual Convention in May 2022.



The Advisory council congratulated the past President Bharath Madadi for his great dedication and efforts of his team of EC/BODs/SCs/RVPs/RCs and their achievements in conducting great sessions for 2020 during the pandemic situation.