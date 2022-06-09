Dozens Killed as Diamond Mine Caves in African Country Congo 

Kinhasa: More than 40 people were killed when a diamond mine collapsed in the central Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), authorities said on Thursday.

Alain Tshishungi Ntumba, Interior Minister of the Kasai provincial government, said that the rescuers have retrieved six bodies already and a search was on for the others. The local authorities said there could be more victims under the rubble.

The victims are all artisanal diamond diggers operating in underground wells, the minister said while adding the tragedy affected more than 40 wells with a depth of at least 18 metres.

The DRC has rich reserves of minerals like cobalt, diamonds, copper and gold. The artisanal mines are usually dug by hand, often in dangerous conditions. The labourers, who work under poor conditions, are vulnerable to the fatal accidents in the mines.

