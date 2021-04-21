Don't Visit India: US Travel Advisory After Corona Cases Climb

As there is an increase in coronavirus cases in India, many countries are now placing restrictions on travel. India is seeing a rise in COVID19 infections with almost 2 lakh cases being recorded every day. Yesterday over 2,59,000 cases were reported taking the total number to 1,53,21,089. With this, the number of deaths has also increased.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged people to avoid travelling to India. People were advised not to travel to India even when they have been vaccinated as the risk is very high. There were certain restrictions laid in case a person has to travel.

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) shared some major travel restrictions and regulations for each country. Depending on the country you are travelling to, you will need to follow these rules. India was put under 'Level 4: Very high level of Covid-19'.

“Travellers should avoid all travel to India. Because of the current situation in India even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India,” read the statement. The situation is adverse, chances are that even a fully vaccinated person might contract the virus.

In case it is an emergency and a person has to travel to India, they should receive their vaccine dose and get fully vaccinated. They should follow the basic rules like wearing a mask, social distancing and avoid all kinds of a crowd.

The situation in India is getting worse with the second wave. As there is an increase in the number of cases, the rate of people getting the treatment has decreased. According to the Union Health Ministry, as of now, there are over 20 lakh active cases in India. The death toll is rapidly increasing. The number stands at 1,80,530 as of today.

States and cities like Maharashtra, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu reported a high number of deaths. 351 were from Maharashtra, 240 from Delhi, 175 reported from Chhattisgarh and 167 from Uttar Pradesh. The total number of deaths stands at 1,80,530.