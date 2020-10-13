Mars will appear fiery and brightest on Tuesday night as it aligns with Earth and Sun on a straight line. According to Space.com, the red planet will be visible through out the day and it will appear three times brighter than Sirius. According to a report in Earthsky, "Mars will appear fiery red at 23 UTC (around 4 am on Wednesday)."

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said that "During this opposition, Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest." Mars made its closest approach to Earth on October 6. It is said that for the next 15 years now, the two planets will not be this close. Mars was close to Earth in 2018, but the planets made a landmark approach in 2003. NASA said that, "In 2003, Mars made its closest approach to Earth in nearly 60,000 years! It won't be that close again until the year 2287."

NASA said that, "The planetary orbit racetrack model explains why Earth and Mars are on a track like runners. Earth is on the inside, Mars is on the outside." Mars is not the only show-off for October in the sky. One can also see a rare Halloween Blue on October 31.

NASA describes opposition as "effectively a full Mars and October 13 is the time to enjoy opposition. " You'll have to wait over two years for it to happen again. NASA says, "Simply go outside and look up and, depending on your local weather and lighting conditions, you should be able to see Mars." Here is the video in which one could see some of the highlights that are going to take place in October 2020.