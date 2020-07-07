Mysteries of the universe always grab the attention of not only those who have a love for space but also others. It is always a matter of interest to explore other planets in our solar system. Most of the people would love to watch either a new video or a photo from space that surfaces online.

Now, the European Space Agency's Mars Express spacecraft has captured some of the images of a spectacular carter present on the red planet, Mars. In the video, one could see icy Martian canyon known as the 'Korolev Crater'.

According to the scientists, it is located in the northern lowlands of Mars, south of the large Olympia Undae dune field that partly surrounds Mars’ north polar cap. It is 82 kilometers across and at least 2 km deep. This crater is filled with water ice throughout the year.

The water ice doesn't move in the Korolev Crater because the deepest part of this depression acts as a natural cold trap. Water ice goes from solid to gas with the low atmospheric pressure. The video has images taken from Mars Express' High-Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC). Here is the video of 'Flight over Korolev Crater on Mars.'

The Crater was named after Russian rocket engineer and spacecraft designer Sergei Pavlovich Korolev (1907-1966) who is also known as the father of practical astronautics. He was involved in the development of the first Russian intercontinental rocket R7, the precursor of the modern Soyuz rockets that are still operated today and launching 'Laika' and the first human being, 'Yuri Gagarin' into space.

The purpose of the footage released was to grow people's interest in traveling to Mars. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wants to colonize Mars with Starship's Space Rocket business after the successful launch of two astronauts to the International Space Station.

Earlier in the month, The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission has captured the image of Phobos, the closest and biggest moon of Mars. The image was captured on July 1st when the Mars Orbiter Mission was 7,200 km away from Mars and 4,200 km away from Phobos.

The Mars Orbiter Mission is also known as Mangalyaan, a space probe orbiting Mars since 24th September 2014. ISRO launched MOM on 5th November 2013 and it is India's first interplanetary mission. After Roscosmos, NASA, and the European Space Agency, ISRO became the fourth space agency to reach the red planet.