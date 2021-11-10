Don't Miss Malala Yousafzai, Asser Malik's 'Qubool Hai' Moment

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai married Asser Malik in a small ceremony in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. Malala took to her social media and shared the good news. Sharing the pics on her Twitter, she wrote, "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead." Here is the tweet.

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

Malala Yousafzai was shot while returning from school in Pakistan's Swat Valley in 2012. She was targeted by the Taliban for her objections to the groups' regressive interpretation of Islam that limits the access to the education of girls. She traveled to the English city of Birmingham for medical treatment and recovered after months of treatment. She was awarded Noble Prize in 2014 at the age of 17.

Malala's friend Sarah Jehaan Khan took to her Instagram and shared the story. She also shared some of the 'Qubool Hai' moments of Malala and Asser Khan.

(Image Courtesy: Instagram)