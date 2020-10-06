President Donald Trump checked out of the military hospital where he was being treated for coronavirus. After four days of emergency treatment for COVID-19, he reached the White House, pulling off his mask and vowing to get back on the campaign trail soon.

Donald Trump gave a thumbs-up and waved at reporters wearing a white surgical mask as he walked from the helicopter to the executive mansion that took him back from outside Washington's Walter Reed Medical Center.

Before leaving the hospital, Donald Trump in a tweet wrote, “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of COVID-19. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Landing, he then walked up the staircase onto the White House South Portico and demonstratively removed his mask and posed for pictures.

The president left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where his doctor, Navy Cdr. Sean Conley said that the President has continued to improve. The doctor further added that, “He’s met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria. He is back."

To a question that is it safe for the president to return to the White House when he was still not out of the 7 to 10 days period, Sean Conley asserted that “cautiously optimistic, and on guard, because we’re in a bit of uncharted territory when it comes to a patient that received the therapies he has so early in the course. So, we’re looking for this weekend. If we can get through to Monday with him remaining the same or improving, better yet, then we will all take that final deep sigh of relief.”

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday morning that she had tested positive for the coronavirus and was going into quarantine.

Trump's return to the White House was minutely stage managed to show he is physically fit and in one of his tweets, he said that, "Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!!"