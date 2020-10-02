US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus. Trump took to his Twitter and tweeted as, "Tonight,@FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Here is the tweet.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Recently, Hope Hicks, one of Trump's closest aides also tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier this week, she travelled with the president on Air Force One. In an interview on Thursday night, Trump also said that he and the first lady spend a lot of time with her.

A serious health threat to Donald Trump and at 74 years old, he falls into the highest risk group for severe disease complications from coronavirus that has killed more than 200,000 Americans.

With just one month left for the US presidential election to commence, now that Donald Trump himself has tested positive for coronavirus, it is likely to bring his hectic election campaign to a halt.

The President’s physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley wrote, “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions."

He further added that, "Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any further developments."

Now, Donald Trump joins the list of other world leaders who have tested positive for COVID-19 including Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez.