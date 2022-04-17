Warning Pakistan of consequences for recent airstrikes on the Khost and Kunar provinces in which more than 40 civilians were killed, the Taliban regime on Sunday said the neighbouring country was testing the patience of Afghans. As per media reports, Pakistani aircraft launched airstrikes in different parts of Afghanistan in which six children also lost their lives.

Pakistan, however, denied that it carried out strikes in the region and claimed that militants carry out attacks inside Pakistan by crossing its lawless western border with Afghanistan. While the Taliban authorities maintained that the government has brought the militant attacks under control since the takeover in August last year.

Condemning #Pakistan Air Force strikes in #Khost and #Kunar, @mjdawar asks for investigation and punishment “for whoever ordered this operation”. He called on PM Shahbaz Sharif govt to work towards changing the Afghan policy. “Stop the policy of good & bad Taliban,” he said. pic.twitter.com/T6mcVa758y — Malali Bashir (@MalaliBashir) April 16, 2022

A day earlier, the foreign ministry of the Taliban regime summoned Pakistan’s Afghan envoyMansoor Ahmed Khan in Kabul and asked for the prevention of such strikes in future.

“Pakistan should not test the patience of people of Afghanistan or else should be ready to face the aftermath,” Zabiullah Mujahid, the deputy minister of information and culture said.

Mujahid, who is also a chief spokesperson of Taliban said, “We are trying our best to resolve the issue through diplomatic channels and negotiations. Such acts will create tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan which will lead to conflicts that are in favour of no one,"

According to The Khaama Press, Pakistan’s aircrafts pounded civilian settlement in the Spera district of Kost province killing at least 60 civilians. However, there was no official confirmation on the number of killings.

Whereas, Islamabad claimed militant attacks on its security forces have increased while asking the Taliban authorities to take action against the perpetrators.

“Terrorists are using Afghan soil with impunity to carry out activities inside Pakistan," said the Foreign Ministry statement that was unusually harsh in its language.” the AP reported.