A video of famous travel Instagrammers, also a couple, Kelly Castille and Cody Workman is going viral on social media. In the video, one could see both of them getting engaged underwater. The adorable couple runs an Instagram account by the name of Positravelty, which has 200k followers as of now. They have posted 467 posts to date. Here is the video.

The cutest couple shared a photo on Instagram and they captioned the post as, "Our recent Caribbean adventure has us ready for more! We have some plans in the making but we want to know something... where is somewhere that you would like to see us travel to?" Here is the post.

In a recent Instagram post, they shared about how Kelly and Cody met and their love story. The post reads as, "we’ve had lots of questions about our story of how we met and how we got to where we are today. In summary, we met 3 years ago on a small island in Bocas Del Toro, Panama. We locked eyes at a hostel and hit it off instantly. After a few days and all odds being against us, we took a huge leap of faith and left our lives behind to continue to travel and be together. For Kelly, it wasn’t exactly an easy transition. It was scary, it was emotional, and no longer having any real routine or stability really was a struggle for awhile. For Kody, it was a different circumstance. He had already been backpacking for almost two years and was accustomed to life on the road, but as a solo traveler. Being together all the time certainly came with its challenges and making decisions as a team was something neither of us were used to."

They further added that, "When we started this page 2 years ago, neither of us had any photography background or experience whatsoever. We shot everything on an iphone7 for the first 8 months before purchasing our first and only camera, the Sony A7III. We had no idea how to use it, and learned by watching tutorials for countless hours on YouTube and ultimately through trial and error (lots of failed shoots). We were motivated and determined to get better in the hopes of turning this into an actual photography business. Today, we can proudly say that we have created the business that we worked so hard to achieve and photography is now our full-time job! It wasn’t always easy, but we both agree that taking that initial risk of going into the unknown together after we met was hands down the best decision we’ve ever made! It has led to some of the most incredible experiences of our lives, lasting friendships, and memories that we will never forget."

(Image Courtesy: Instagram)