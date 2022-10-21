Diwali Will Be A Public School Holiday In This US City From 2023

In India, Diwali is one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus. Every year, there will be a holiday on the day of Diwali for the students and employees in India. Now, the good news is that Diwali is going to be a public school holiday in New York City from 2023.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams said this step would send a message about the city’s inclusivity, encouraging children to know more about Diwali.

The holiday for Anniversary Day was swapped for Diwali. Every year, Anniversary Day is celebrated on the first Thursday in June.

"This had been a long pending demand of the Indian-American community. The recognition gives a deeper meaning to diversity and pluralism in New York City while allowing people from all walks of life to experience, celebrate and enjoy Indian ethos and heritage," Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal was quoted by the PTI as saying.

"The time has come to recognise over 200,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain faiths who celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights," CNN quoted New York Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, who was also present at the press conference as saying.

In India, Diwali is celebrated on October 24. The festival of lights will be celebrated for five days.