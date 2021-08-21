Desperate Afghan Women Throw Children Over Barbed Wires at Kabul Airport to Escape Taliban

Taliban has complete control over Afghanistan. The country is currently in a panic state with citizens desperately trying to flee. Women are scared for their safety and future and the life of their kids. It has become impossible to leave Afghanistan as the flights are getting canceled and the airport is in utter chaos. Thousands of people have flooded the airports in hopes of leaving as soon as possible.

President Ashraf Ghani left the country a few days back. He fled even before the Taliban entered Kabul and left the country in chaos. The government officials were the first ones to run away. Some left even before the Taliban reached Kabul. There seems to be no end to all this. People are scared and only want to leave, by any means they can.

Many are fleeing without taking anything along with them. The homes and streets are deserted with the public only gathered near the airport and border. It is not just the airport that is filled with people, but also near the border, there are thousands of citizens gathered.

Every day we are seeing pictures and videos coming from Afghanistan that show us the plight of the country’s citizens. We all remember the horror with the US aircraft. People were clinging onto the edge of the aircraft, but when it took off, they plunged to their death. New videos were shared on social media recently. In one video, we can see parents passing their kids and throwing them on the other side of the barb.

It is a horror scene in Afghanistan right now. People are desperate to leave the country. They are trying to at least get the kids out. But with babies, it is becoming more difficult as they need parents to be there. In a panic, parents are now even trying to get just the infant to the other side of the border.