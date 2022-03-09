Even after two weeks into the war, Russia has militarily achieved less as Ukraine forces have been continuously holding off Russia’s attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin, while ordering the troops to invade Ukraine, had said ‘special military operation’ was essential to ensure Russian security as NATO’s military alliance had reached its borders and the buffer zone was fast depleting between Moscow and Washington. Putin’s plan to overthrow Zelensky’s government and install a Moscow-leaning leadership is still elusive as the Russian forces have been unsuccessful in fully taking over Ukraine’s skies.

Demand to label Russia a ‘Terrorist State’

While making a ‘historic’ address to the House of Commons on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the British MPs to designate Russia as a ‘terrorist state’. Zelensky has sought a no-fly zone over Ukraine, the US and its allies seem unlikely to accept this to protect Ukrainians from Russian airpower.

Poland to supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

Meanwhile, Poland is sending its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine to help its forces defy Russian forces' attempts to dominate their airspace. An adviser to the Polish president said the Warsaw government would supply the MiG-29 jets to Kyiv within the NATO framework.

2 million Ukrainians flee

Amid the humanitarian crisis in the war-hit Ukraine, Russia has agreed to hold the fire to provide day-long evacuation corridors on Wednesday for citizens fleeing Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities. After the temporary ceasefire agreement between both countries, the Ukrainian government is evacuating civilians through six ‘humanitarian corridors’ Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Mariupol port city. According to the United Nations, over 2 million people have fled war-torn Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that the Ukrainian armed forces had agreed to hold the fire in those areas from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and they have also urged the Russian forces to stop firing as agreed by both parties. Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs said that all Indian students stranded in Sumy have been shifted to Poltava and flights are being arranged for their return under Operation Ganga.

The #evacuation convoy from #Sumy has already entered Poltava region. Glory to Ukraine🇺🇦

The route of the humanitarian corridor for evacuation of people is one: Sumy - Golubivka - Lokhvytsia - Lubny - Poltava. According Iryna Vereshchuk, no other routes have been agreed. pic.twitter.com/6lMeE9uBat — Natalie Hryhorash (@NataliHryhoras) March 8, 2022

US bans imports of Russian oil and gas and energy

Earlier on Tuesday, the Biden administration banned all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. The US President Joe Biden said this would hit ‘the main artery of Russia’s economy.' Biden’s decision has sparked a further increase in oil prices. On the other hand, Britain unveiled new aviation sanctions which empowered the government to detain any Russian aircraft and ban aviation or space-related exports to Russia.

Russia prepares response

Facing sanctions from the West, beleaguered Russia issued a warning saying it was working on a broad response to sanction that would be quick and its impact would be felt in the West’s most sensitive areas.