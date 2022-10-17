Politeness costs nothing and gains everything, as the adage goes, is true at least at this UK cafe. In a bid to promote politeness among customers, this cafe has come up with a creative idea. Customers who try to be rude to the staff for no reason, have to pay more. Isn’t this interesting?

This ‘Chaii Stop’ in Preston Lancashire of the United Kingdom has made a menu which lists prices as per the customer’s politeness level. Customers who try to be polite with their staff will get discounts and those who are rude while placing orders have to pay more.

They put a chalkboard outside their cafe. If a customer is placing an order by uttering these words ‘Desi Chai’, he has to pay £5. They get a discount if they order tea with words like ‘Desi Chai Please’, they will only pay £3 and if they try to be further polite and say ‘Hello, Desi Chai Please’, the ‘Chaii Stop’ staff will charge them £1.90 only.

