WASHINGTON: As the death of George Floyd knocked the US, Democrats in a silent tribute to the African American who was killed by a white police officer, knelt in the US Congress on Monday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer were joined by two dozen lawmakers in Congress' Emancipation Hall. The hall has been named in honor of the slaves who helped erect the US Capitol in the 18th century.

They knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds, as a mark of the time Derek Chauvin, the cop kneeled down on the neck of Floyd.

Democrats unveiled a package of sweeping police reforms in response to the killing of African Americans in the US.

Along with Black Congressional Caucus members, Pelosi and other leaders said their bill aimed to create "meaningful, structural change that safeguards every Americans' right to safety and equal justice." The legislation seeks to "end police brutality, hold police accountable, improve transparency in policing," a statement said.

The "Justice and Policing Act" inroduced in both chambers would make it easier to prosecute officers, according to a leading international news agency.

However, chances are less of the Bill getting passed in the Senate as Republicans hold majority there.