Delta Variant Fear Forces Countries To Impose Lockdown

The dangerous coronavirus has created a lot of problems to the people. Many countries have imposed lockdowns so as to control the spread of coronavirus. B.1.617.2, also known as the Delta Variant, has forced many countries to impose fresh restrictions fearing another wave of COVID-19.

Portugal: With the increase in Covid-19 cases, the European nation has imposed new restrictions in the Lisbon area and two other places. The Delta variant is responsible for more than 70% of coronavirus cases in the Lisbon area, and it is thought to be rapidly spreading to other parts of the country. The number of cases increased in Portugal after it opened its visitors from Britain and European Union in Mid-May.

Indonesia: Due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases, the government announced tightening of neighbourhood-level social restrictions in high-risk red zones for two weeks, starting last Tuesday.

Russia: Bars and restaurants in Moscow have been forced to serve clients only if they can display a QR code proving that they have been vaccinated. Russia is experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases, which officials attribute to the Delta variety and poor progress in vaccination.

Israel:In a response to a prolonged increase in Covid-19 cases due to the Delta variant. The country, which has roughly 60% of fully vaccinated people, reimposed an indoor-mask requirement and other measures.

Bangladesh: The country is witnessing an increase in the number of Delta variant cases and announced a tougher lockdown starting monday to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Australia: The New South Wales premier, Gladys Berejiklian, announced a two-week lockdown across all of Greater Sydney, including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong.

Taiwan: To control the spread of delta variants, the government will tighten border controls, requiring newcomers from five countries to be quarantined centrally.