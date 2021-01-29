Deer Mishap Changes Unlucky Man's Fate, US Driver Wins 2 million Lottery

We never know what happens in the next minute in the life, isn't it? A big yes. A North Carolina man won a $2 Million lotter prize just a few hours after he had hit two deer with his new car.

Going into the details, Anthony Dowe of Leland felt very bad as he had an accident on his way to work. A statement from North Carolina Education Lottery says that the man who was very upset after the accident went home and slept.

Anthony said that, “Then I woke up and checked my tickets. I checked the fourth ticket and I saw the ‘4′ and then the next number and the next number and the next number. I’m like, ‘Wow!’ It was just crazy.”

Anthony took his ticket to a store and won $1 Million and the price doubled when the 2x Megaplier ticket was drawn.

He further added that everyone was very happy with the news. On Monday, he went to lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim the prize money. After all taxes, he took home back $1.4 Million.

Anthony said that, "It just feels amazing. I'm just going to fix things for my mom and dad's house, get my car fixed, pay off, and pay off my niece's car and the rest will go into savings."