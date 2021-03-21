Deepshikha Deshmukh Celebrates The International Day Of Forests With A Plantation Drive

The producer planted tree saplings in Bandra on March 21 to reaffirm her commitment to afforestation

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh has always been vocal about environmental conservation, sustainable lifestyle choices, and eco-sensitivity on her social media platforms, on film sets, and in her own life. Be it standing up against deforestation, supporting wildlife conservation, helping the farming communities in Latur along with her husband, teaching her kids to not burst crackers, and making sure, there are no single-use plastics on her sets, she has always stood by her beliefs.

Recently she and her husband Dhiraj also celebrated their wedding anniversary at the Tadoba- Andhari National Park. It is not surprising then that they made it a point to commemorate the International Day of Forests by reaffirming their commitment to afforestation and planting tree saplings in Bandra. She said, "Initially we had plans of a larger plantation drive but given the current COVID protocol we ensured the numbers were as per Govt regulation. After all, it's so important that children understand the importance of trees and forests. It must be in our children's DNA to conserve, nourish and replenish our planet.

She further added, "Being a mother, I feel very strongly about conserving the environment and healing the planet for the benefit of the future generation. Planting more trees is a very simple and effective way to counter climate change and we all must do our bit. We plant saplings as often we can”

Deepshikha's beauty brand 'Love Organically' was also created to soothe, heal and nurture sensitive skin naturally and now with her soon to launch Ayurvedic wellness and beauty line 'Love Veda' is another step towards a more rooted way of caring for oneself and the earth as all the ingredients used are sustainably grown.