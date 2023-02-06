Deadly Earthquake Strikes Turkey

Millions of people in Turkey, Syria, Lebanon and Israel felt the earth shake early on Monday after a deadly earthquake hit the region. At least 100 deaths were reported in Turkey but the toll was expected to increase.

The epicenter of the shallow earthquake was near the city of Gaziantep in southeast Turkey, which was bracing for the most devastation. The magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit at 4:17 am, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was followed by aftershocks, one as strong as magnitude 6.7.