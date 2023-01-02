Deadliest New Year Beginning for Russia as Ukraine Bombards Donetsk Region 

Moscow: In one of the deadliest days in the Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow suffered several casualties as Ukrainian missiles targeted a temporary accommodation of Russian soldiers in an occupied city in Donetsk on New Year’s day.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, 63 Russian soldiers were killed in the Ukraine attack while the Ukraine’s military claimed the death toll on Moscow’s side is around 400. However, it did not take responsibility for it.

“As a result of a strike by four missiles with a high-explosive warhead on a temporary deployment point, 63 Russian servicemen were killed,” the Russian defence ministry said in a statement which is a rare announcement from the Moscow side.

A day earlier, Russia launched an intense attack on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine. The Ukraine’s Air Force command siad 45 Iranian-made Shahed drones were destroyed in the series of attacks.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin in his New Year speech hinted the 11-month old war will continue. Meanwhile, former German army and NATO general Hans-Lothar Domrose has predicted a ceasefire around mid-2023.

Some serious damage being done in Occupied #Donetsk tonight. Multiple explosions right in the centre according to the guys taking this video. No further details yet.#DonetskIsUkraine pic.twitter.com/YBYKeYVEPH — Tim White (@TWMCLtd) January 1, 2023

