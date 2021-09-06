Dancing Langur To Giggling Seal: Meet Finalists of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards has shared 42 photographs that have been shortlisted for their 2021 competition. These 42 are the finalists of this year’s competition. It was said that this time, they got a wide variety of images of different animals. This is one of the most diverse ranges up to date.

You can see a laughing snake, dancing kangaroo, monkeys jamming to the beats, a pied starling perfecting enacting the Monday morning mood, and lots more. “The final 42 images, plus the Portfolio and Video category entries from around the world include a laughing vine snake from India, a trio of strutting Gentoo penguins on the beaches of the Falkland Islands, and a Kangaroo performing a picture-perfect Pavarotti impersonation in Australia,” said the Awards in a statement.

Out of 7,000 entries, pictures submitted, these 42 were chosen as the finalists. Pictures were submitted from across the world. Photos came in from India, South Africa, UK, Singapore, and many other nations. This competition has been going on since 2015.

Founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards aims at bringing people together and promoting wildlife conservation. The founders wanted to do this with humor and laughter. This competition seeks to focus on the brighter and lighter side of wildlife photography.

Here are some of the best ones from the Finalists of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards