Dallas TDP VS Jana Sena Fan Fight: Who Is KC Chekuri ?

After the Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party NRI fans clashed on new year’s eve in the city of Dallas leading to the arrest of one KC Chekuri who allegedly instigated the fight, netizens have been searching for information about who this Telugu NRI was. As per reports KC Chekuri or Chekuri Koteswar was from the state of Andhra Pradesh. His Linkedin profile show that he holds a Master's in Electrical and Computer engineering from the University of Alabama and is a self-employed software professional living in Irving Texas. He runs a company called Eminence Technology Solutions Inc.

A close aide of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, his social media profile shows that he is a huge follower of the TDP and is a key member of the NRI wing in Texas. It is said that whenever Chandrababu Babu visits America, Chekuri joins him in all events and takes care of his schedules. He is highly active on social media and plays a key role in promoting the party's activities and posting them widely. He is also part of the caste group of the TDP leader and also has a group called ‘Balayya Adda…Dallas Gadda’.

It is reported that when megastar Chiranjeevi had come to Dallas to raise funds for AP flood victims, a group led by KC Chekuri tried to gherao Chiranjeevi by showing black flags in protest.

This apart there is news that he continues to be in jail and that hat he was arrested on the 1st of January 2023 for the offense of an old stalking that he committed on 27th December 2021 and not for the attack on the security personnel at the event near Carrollton. It seems that he was kept on Community Supervision (Probation terms) on a surety of $25,000.This crime falls under third-degree felony and a conviction for a third-degree felony carries between 2 and 10 years in jail. It is not clear whether KC Chekuri is a US citizen or GC card holder or still holds an Indian passport. As of now his arrest and bail issue have become a hot topic of discussion among the Telugu NRI groups on the net and the Dallas Telugu communities, on how he is going to secure bail.

