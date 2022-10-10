Crimea Bridge Fallout: Russia Bombs Ukrainian Cities, Kyiv Claims Moscow Used Iranian Drones

Kyiv: The Ukrainian capital was rocked by as Russian forces fired barrages of missiles at several places in the city on Monday in what appears to be a revenge attack after an explosion on Crimea bridge. The missile strikes resulted in the death of 8 people while 24 others were wounded. Last time Russia launched strikes on Kyiv was on June 26.

People in Kyiv heard a series of loud explosions as 75 missiles were fired at the city in a quick succession. Explosions were also heard in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr and Dnipro areas, Reuters reported.

According to local media, at least four explosions were heard in and around the city and smoke could be seen billowing into the air from one spot in the city centre. The loud explosions were heard around 5:15 am, reports said.

In a Telegram post, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that Kyiv has been hit by multiple explosions and emergency services were on the job.

“Several explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district -- in the centre of the capital,” Vitali Klitschko wrote in his social media message.

The explosions came a day after Moscow pointed its fingers at Kyiv for the powerful explosion on a bridge which connects Russia to Crime. Three people lost their lives on the explosion.

Sharing a video message with the citizens through social media, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had targeted the country's energy infrastructure. He also claimed Russia used Iranian drones in the attack.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Russian forces targeted multiple locations in Ukrainian cities. He said these attacks are in response to Ukraine’s ‘terrorist’ action, including an attack on a Crimea bridge. He alleged that Ukraine’s special forces were involved in the explosion on the Crimea bridge.