Jerusalem: Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians and wounded eight others on Friday during a military operation in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Armed clashes with the Israeli troops were reported early Friday in the West bank.

As per media reports, the Israeli army was raiding in Jenin’s old town and in the meantime, massive exchanges of gunfire took place between them and Palestinian militants. The military did not say whether any of the militants were killed, however, it said the troops seized rifles, a submachine gun and other equipment during the raids.

The Israeli military said its forces returned fire “to neutralise” the militants sitting in the car who had opened fire at them. The raids by the military in the occupied West Bank have only increased ever since militants killed 19 people in Israel.

Hundred of angry residents of Palestinian gathered outside a Jenin hospital after the overnight raid, chanting “Allahu Akbar” and calling for revenge. The residents took a funeral procession while carrying the bodies on stretchers on stretchers through the town. They buried the bodies later.

Seventeen Israelis and two Ukrainians have been killed in shootings, stabbings, car-rammings and axe attacks in Israel and the West Bank since March. Most of these raids are being launched in and around Jenin city. Two Palestinians, involved in recent killings in Israel, were from Jenin.

Reacting to Israeli military killings, Hamas said one of the field commanders of it’s military wing was among the deceased and it warned the Israeli military saying, “cowardly assassination will not go unpunished.”