Covid19 Vaccine 90 Percent Effective in Kids: Pfizer

Covid19 vaccination in kids has begun and trials are being conducted around the world and those between 5-11 years age are also being given the vaccine. According to trial results published on Friday, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for the kids was deemed safe and around 91% effective at avoiding symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds. The US is now contemplating starting the vaccination for kids in that age group.

If the regulatory permission is given soon, then the vaccination can begin as early as the first week of November. This means by end of December, many kids would have received the vaccine.

Also Read: AP Surpasses National Average in Covid Vaccination

Pfizer shared the details and results of the study, online. The food and Drug Administration will conduct its review and share the data soon. After the FDA has authorized the vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be responsible for making the final call. They will share the details on who will be receiving the vaccine.

Pediatricians and many parents are awaiting protection for younger children to stem rising infections from the extra-contagious delta variant and help keep kids in school. Full-strength Pfizer shots are already authorized for anyone 12 and older, but pediatricians and many parents are anxiously awaiting protection for younger children so that it is easier to send kids to school without worrying.