COVID Was Man-made Virus, Claims Former Wuhan Lab Epidemiologist

Amid contradicting reports of origins of Coronavirus, a US-based scientist who was earlier part of the research lab in China’s Wuhan city where the Covid virus first detected, has made a startling claim that Coronavirus was a ‘man-made’ virus that leaked from the facility, New York Post reported, quoting US-based researcher Andrew Huff’s statement in the British newspaper The Sun.

Andrew Huff has made this revelation in his new book – The Truth About Wuhan. He said the Coronavirus ( SARS-CoV-2 ) was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the later part of 2019. He blamed the US for ‘biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11.” However, Huff has made it clear that he has seen no evidence China was behind the release of the virus.

The US-based epidemiologist, who is the former vice president of the EcoHealth Alliance, a non-profit organisation based in New York that studies infectious diseases, has wrote his book that foreign laboratories did not have the ‘adequate control measures in place for ensuring proper biosafety, biosecurity, and risk management, ultimately resulting in the lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.’

Notably, the Wuhan lab was in the news when the researchers discussed the origins of COVID. However, the Chinese government and lab workers have denied that the virus originated in their lab. It may be recalled that the Chinese government had even refused to provide access to the WHO team to probe the origins of Coronavirus.

(With inputs from agencies)