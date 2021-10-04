COVID Vaccine May Win Nobel Medicine Prize: Check Winners Till Now

The Nobel Prize will be announced soon and with that, the pioneers of medical and health care are being praised and recognized with the medical prize. Due to the pandemic, the contribution and hard work of those in the medical field have been the most.

As per the reports, many have a chance to win the prize. An important advancement in Breast cancer, a breakthrough in rheumatology treatments, and also epigenetics, cell adhesion, and antibiotic resistance studies have a good chance at winning.

Given the ongoing pandemic, two individuals are on top this year: Katalin Kariko of Hungary and Drew Weissman of the United States, both important pillars of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines and professors at the University of Pennsylvania. Published in 2005, their discoveries are what acted as the base for the development of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Nobel prizes are given to those who have contributed to mankind. Their work helped the people in a great way. This is as per the will of the creator of these prizes, Swedish dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel. As per this, Kariko and Weissman have a great chance of winning.

Winners of Nobel Prize in Medicine in the past 5 years.

2020: Harvey Alter and Charles Rice, along with Michael Houghton of the United States, were responsible for the identification of the Hepatitis C virus, which led to the development of sensitive blood tests and antiviral medications.

2019: the US-based William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza, Britain's Peter Ratcliffe were awarded for laying the basis for now how humanity understands the cell reaction and its adaptation to different oxygen levels.

2018: US Immunologist James Allison and Japan’s Tasuku Honjo on the immune system and how it can work to attack the cancer cells better.

2017: Jeffrey Hall, Michael Rosbash, and Michael Young, of United States, for their discoveries on the internal biological clock.

2016: Japan’s Yoshinori Ohsumi for his work on autophagy. This is a process where the cells eat themselves but when disturbed; it can cause Parkinson's disease.