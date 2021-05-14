COVID Vaccine Lottery: Five Lucky Winners Will Get $1 Million Each

The dangerous coronavirus is spreading like wildfire. The governments of different countries are urging the people to go for vaccination. Now, the interesting news is that five vaccinated Ohioans will win $1 million each through a new lottery. G

Governor Mike DeWine said that from May 26, the state will award $1 million each week to an adult who has received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a tweet he said that, "Two weeks from tonight on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a separate drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive one million dollars."

The pool of names for the drawing will be derived from the Ohio Secretary of State’s publicly available voter registration database. Further, a webpage is available for people to sign up for the drawings if they are not in a database that they have created.

The Ohio Department of Health will be the sponsoring agency for the drawings, and the Ohio Lottery will conduct them. The money will come from existing federal Coronavirus Relief Funds. Those who have crossed 18 years of age or older on the day of the drawing are eligible. The person must be an Ohio resident and must be vaccinated before the drawing.