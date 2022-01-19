Covid Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Chief

With the new Omicron Variant spreading rapidly in the country and across the world, the experts are once again left in dilemma.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), indicated on Tuesday that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from ended. "This pandemic is far from ended," Adhanom Ghebreyesus was quoted as saying in a report. He also expressed concern about poor vaccination rates in some countries and warned against peddling the myth that the fast-spreading Omicron form is without risk.

In many cases of Omicron variant, the patient is recovering rather quickly. The symptoms are not too severe and the hospitalization rate is less too. This is why people might not be considering the variant as of with concern. But that is not the case.

Omicron is still spreading across the world. I'm still worried about countries with poor vaccination rates, because unvaccinated people are at a far higher risk of serious illness. The symptoms in such people, might be severe, he added.

“Omicron continues to sweep the globe. I remain concerned about countries with low vaccination rates, as unvaccinated people are many times more at risk of severe illness & death. I urge everyone to do their best to reduce risk of infection & help take pressure off health systems,” wrote Ghebreyesus in a tweet.